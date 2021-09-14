HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

SFI Debuts At HBCU Campuses Across The U.S.

By Sheyla Fairley

The Student Freedom Initiative (SFI) was officially launched across the campuses of nine Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In an article released by PR Newswire, the SFI has been described as “an organization that provides science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) majors income-contingent funding in lieu of traditional college loans that have long wreaked havoc on their financial futures.”

The institutions that were previously mentioned are Claflin University, Clark Atlanta University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Morehouse College, Prairie View A&M University, Tougaloo College, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University of Louisiana.

“Through the Student Freedom Initiative, we hope to give Black students access to the education they need to move forward in this economy without the burden of student loan debt stopping them from realizing their fullest potential,” said Robert F. Smith, Chairman of the Student Freedom Initiative.

For more information, read the full article here.

Americana Music Association Announces Its Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees

By Sheyla Fairley

The Americana Music Association announced Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to recipients The Mavericks, Keb’ Mo’, Trina Shoemaker, Carla Thomas, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers during the Association’s 20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards show.

In a statement by Fisk University, the Fisk Jubilee Singers will be presented the Legacy of Americana Awards in “partnership with the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) to shine a light on their extraordinary accomplishments and influence on American roots music.”

“The establishment of the Negro spiritual and its preservation by the Fisk Jubilee Singers as an American form of music is vital to America’s music culture, and I am grateful that the role of the ensemble in the music culture is well recognized by this award,” said musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers Dr. Paul T. Kwami.

The ceremony will take place on September 22, 2021 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alaska Airlines Joins The HBCU Partnership Challenge

By Sheyla Fairley

Congresswoman Alma Adams and Rep. French Hill, the co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional HBCU Caucus, announced that Alaska Airlines was joining the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Partnership Challenge.

As stated in a press release, the challenge is “an effort to promote greater engagement and support between private companies and HBCUs.”

Adams says she is “proud to welcome Alaska Airlines as the first airline to join the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus’ HBCU Partnership Challenge.”

“Right now, our HBCUs are facing a major challenge due to the pandemic and a need for capital infrastructure improvements. It’s the perfect moment for private and public partners to come together to support our HBCUs. I applaud all of our private partners for taking the pledge at such a critical time, and leaning in to create 21st century opportunity for the institutions and students who need our help the most. Through the power of partnerships, our HBCUs will soar to greater heights than ever before,” said Adams.

President Biden Appoints Delaware State University President To Lead HBCU Advisory Board

By Sheyla Fairley

Delaware State University President Tony Allen has been appointed by President Joe Biden as Chair of the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The board is working to promote the goal of the HBCU Initiative. Founded by the Carter Administration, the initiative helps to improve the quality and capacity of HBCUs.

“This president knows firsthand the unmistakable value of HBCUs to our country and the more than 350,000 students we graduate each year, representing nearly 20% of all Black graduates in the country,” said Allen. “He is also aware of the economic engines our institutions are in their home communities, generating $17 billion in GDP each year.”

Read the full article, here.

Jarvis Christian College Welcomes Three Fulbright Scholars

By Sheyla Fairley

Jarvis Christian College announced the three visiting Fulbright Scholars they will be hosting and the foreign language courses they will be teaching for the 2021-22 academic year. The three visitors to the campus are Waleed Elyaakoubi, Sarah David Lotto, and Pei-Ru Lin.

Elyaakoubi is from Tunisia and will teach beginning Arabic. He states that he is “passionate about cultures, religions, history and languages.”

Lotto is from Tanzania, East Africa and will be teaching Swahili.

“I love learning new things and look forward to learning new things through this program, sharing with students about my country and culture, and working with higher educational institutions in the future to help younger generations serve their societies diligently,” she said.

Lin is from Taiwan and will teach Mandarin Chinese. She says the “Fulbright Scholarship enables her to share Taiwanese culture and the name of Taiwan via Chinese language teaching.”

Read the full article, here.